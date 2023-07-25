A Nigerian man, Toyosi Godwin, has posted photos of an old Macmillan Primary 3 English Book printed in 1997

The book, which was very popular among primary school pupils, had a famous character named Edet who lived Calabar

The photo of the Macmillan book has reminded some Twitter users of when they were in primary school

A Nigerian man has posted photos of pages of the Macmillan Primary 3 English Book on Twitter.

The photos, posted by Toyosi Godwin have reminded some people of the days they were in primary school.

Macmillan Primary School English used to be very popular in the 90s. Photo credit: Toyosi Godwin.

Source: Twitter

The Macmillan Primary English Book was a popular publication held dear by pupils in primary school.

The book contains interesting stories which have reoccurring characters who keep appearing in different narrations.

One of the most popular characters in the Macmillan Primary English Book is Edet, who the book said lived in Calabar with his family.

Photos of Macmillan English Book 3 goes viral

Toyosi posted some pages of the book which told stories about Edet. One of the stories talked of Edet, his brother Sam, and his father Bassey.

Another page told the story of Mr Bassy, who is Edet's father, and the shop he owns. The third page told the story of how Edet arrived at his new school.

Module one reads in part:

"Edet lives in Calabar. He is eight years old. Every morning, he goes to school, but in the afternoon, he stays at home. He likes to read. His mother buys him books from the bookshop."

When contacted, Toyosi told Legit.ng that he loves reading the books. His words:

"The books are not mine, but I read them. I saw them in my mum's library. I was really happy to read them. They did and still hold memories. Reading those lines yesterday made me remember some of my classmates from primary school. They formed the basis of my reading years. I really loved reading them."

See Toyosi's tweet below:

Twitter users react to photos of old Macmillan English books

@TNU_K_ said:

"And it’s still so neat. You didn’t move around much?"

@OLUWA_DE_TAN reacted:

"By the way, Edet now lives in Canada and not Calabar again o."

@Olubu_kola said:

"We Dey recite am like a poem then without looking at the book that year."

@dprince67 commented:

"I still even have the pictures in my head."

Source: Legit.ng