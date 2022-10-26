A mother has expressed her gratitude and excitement years after surviving a house fire with her children

The beautiful mother and her kids were inside the house when a fire started and burnt them in varying degrees

Luckily for the mother and kids, they survived the accident and have shared their story on TikTok for netizens to see

A lady identified as @queensurvivor on TikTok has revealed how she survived a house fire with her children.

In an emotional TikTok video, the mother and her children showed off their scars and revealed how they got involved in a house fire.

Burn survivor celebrates life with daughters Photo Credit: @queen_survivor/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to the mother, the incident happened there years ago and since then, they have undergone surgeries trying to heal the scars and get better.

The thankful mother said she's happy for her life and that of her children who were also able to survive the fire incident which posed a threat to their lives.

Social media reactions

@deadmummi8 said:

"Its by God's grace and mercy that you guy's are still here alive. Thank God for is goodness upon each and every 1 of us."

@itssnessababy wrote:

"THATS A BLESSING! y’all are so beautiful."

@rolandebazile493 commented:

"God is all he said he is, our protector!"

@itsjustmetoni stated:

"The one in Michigan? God Bless and Thank God."

@iluvhydn reacted:

"They’re both so pretty but the little girls nose is so cute omg."

@user450815298755 commented:

"You guys all still look beautiful god bless."

@melaninpineapple remarked:

"I love y’all and I don’t even know ya. Thanks for being a beaut beautiful example."

@nonchalantnyelasss added:

"Y’all are all so beautiful. This literally brought me tears I’m so sorry that happen to you all."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates life months after surviving fire accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the name Olateju Orekoya has celebrated her birthday many months after she survived a gas explosion with several burns.

The celebrant shared some of her recovery photos and a video that show the time she was hospitalized over the burns. She appreciates God for making her see another year, saying that the Lord showed her great mercy than she can understand.

Olateju said that despite her near-death experience, she is still standing, adding that God has also renewed her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng