A woman has expressed her jealousy over the relationship her little daughter has with her schoolteacher

The curious woman wondered what the girl's teacher did to her that made her kid always look forward to school

She remarked that her daughter is always happy each time she leaves the house for school at 7am in the morning

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman has taken to social media to wonder what is responsible for the close relationship between her daughter and her kid's teacher at school.

She noted that her kid is always eager to go to school every day and remarked that their relationship is growing stronger by the day.

She said she is jealous of their relationship. Photo Credit: TikTok/@daddysgirlroyalty2

Source: UGC

She expressed jealousy over the development. She shared a video on TikTok of her pretty little daughter looking all excited as she got set for another day at school. She wrote on the video:

"I don't know what my daughter teacher did to her but I think she is taking my baby away from me. The relationship getting more stronger everyday

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My daughter be so happy when she have to leave the house to see house every morning at 7am to reach to school to see her teacher. I am getting jealous."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lene said:

"Its going to have a great impact on her. I remember when my teacher did the same for me when I was about her age."

sash_prettyeyez said:

"As a teacher, I can tell you her teacher is doing a great job. My parents ask me what I’m doing to their kids too."

Samantha Natash said:

"She's so pretty. Get this child on TV asap. Perfect for commercials too etc..."

divadee said:

"She's so beautiful glad she loves her teacher that's a good thing."

Jaliciya Gomes said:

"Same With my daughter an if her teacher is absent she wld cry an dont wan enter the class."

Dania1602 said:

"I’m going through the same situation here.. My daughter is now attached to her teacher. They are inseparable. No time for me again."

scorpio_mimi said:

"Mi say the first day mi see my daughter step out and go a school mi affi bawl. I can't wait for that day."

Male student who always visits his pretty female teacher goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female teacher who has a male student fond of her had gone viral.

The video showed that the teenage boy was often happy whenever he was with her. She counted up to eight different times the boy came to her office in a day.

At a point during the clip, the boy danced as he called his teacher a pretty person. He was always very comfortable around her.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the boy has found a very safe space around her. The teacher-student relationship looks strong indeed.

Source: Legit.ng