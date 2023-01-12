Michael Jackson's leather jacket was sold at an auction in 2011 for a whopping $1.8 million two years after his death

The red and leather jacket was worn by the iconic pop star in his 1983 video for the hit song, Thriller

Nigerian stylist, Uche Nnaji, recently shared his take on the resale value of some clothing and artwork

On June 27, a day after the two-year anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson, his famous red and black leather jacket was successfully sold at an auction.

Photos of the iconic singer and the jacket. Credit: Rolling Stones, Gabriel Bouys, The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Recall it was the same jacket he wore in the video of his hit song, Thriller, which remains a top fan favourite, with over 800 million views on YouTube.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic clothing piece had been estimated to fetch at least $200,000 at the event, overseen by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, which called the $1.8 million (N813 million) winning bid a “record.”

Stylish Uche Nnaji speaks on resell value

Sharing a screenshot of the news report, Nigerian image consultant, Uche Nnaji, explained the value of preowned items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"ARTs ( Clothing inclusive ) Can appreciate over time for different reasons, Let me inform you that I sold a Jacket today with an extra $200 “VALUE charge“ on it and guess why? Because I have worn this jacket before. Luckily for the brother, we wear the same size and he was so in love with the piece that he didn’t mind paying the extra as I told him that he valued the jacket because I already wore it which made him appreciate the piece."

See his post below:

Health hack or madness? Man reveals he microwaves undies before wearing them, sparks reactions

While many people often air their underwear under the sun or even iron them, it appears others are plying a different route.

Twitter user, @samaoxcx, recently shared quite an interesting - and for some, unsettling - fact about himself in a response to a tweet which requested just that.

A tweep had asked people to share something unsettling about themselves. @samaoxcx revealed that before he puts on his underwear, he heats them up in the microwave.

Source: Legit.ng