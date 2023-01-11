An old man who possesses incredible skills has performed very stunning movie stunts using ordinary sticks

After the man climbed the sticks and performed the stunts, some people likened him to movie star, Jackie Chan

A video that captured his stunning moves was posted on TikTok where it has so far attracted 66k likes

An old man has gone viral on TikTok after using ordinary sticks to perform nice movie stunts.

After seeing what the man displayed with the two sticks, some of his fans likened him to movie star, Jackie Chan.

The man made use of ordinary sticks to perform his stunts. Photo credit: TiKTok/@yosoufba1.

In the video posted by Yosoufba, the man stormed the streets with the two sticks and entertained passersby.

Video of an old man using sticks for funny movie stunts

He first climbed the sticks gently and then lowered one of them with his right hand while his leg was still on it.

His acrobatic moves depicted someone positioning himself to fight an oncoming enemy just like it is done in action thriller movies.

He attracted the attention of a motorcyclist who stopped briefly to take a look at what the old man was displaying.

The old man has become popular on TikTok due to his entertaining skills which has won him many admirers and plenty of fans.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok user

@Ahmed Diini said:

"Africa kungfu."

@lamee said:

"African Jackie Chan."

@BERO FULBERT reacted:

"Extraordinary talent."

@user7299212087002 said:

"You are talented."

@Burka commented:

"Good talent."

@JJAGE RICH reacted:

"Very strong."

@murtalamurtala448 said:

"I rather sleep with hunger than to stay without data in my phone, even for the sake of this kind of comics."

@murtalamurtala448 reacted:

"This is the good example to tell you how sturbon he was during his childhood."

