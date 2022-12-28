A mother's video of her German shepherd and her child has got many appreciating the intelligence of dogs

In the clip, the dog rushed to the spot where the kid was going to pick an object from and prevented him

To distract the kid from the object he earlier wanted, the pet rolled over on the floor so the child can pet it

A mother, @thehazzards_, has shared a video of how her dog is passionate about keeping her child safe at all times, even without supervisions.

In the clip, a child was walking towards what looks like a stone with the intent of picking it up and swallowing he object.

A dog used its mouth to take away a dirt from a kid. Photo source: TikTok/@thehazzards

Before the kid could touch the object, a dog walked to the spot and picked the same thing up with his mouth.

After playing with the kid for a while to get his attention away from the object, the pet walked away with the object in its mouth.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

beyourowndestini said:

"He said “not on my watch”. So cute."

So Over It said:

"That dog is smarter than like half our population. It’s incredible."

CC said:

"Created a distracting then sneakily took it. Pure mom/dad instinct lol."

Ashlee C said:

"He stops little man then looks at you like “I did good, right Mom!?!!”. GSD are the best protectors!!!"

Jo said:

"It amazes me how smart dogs are."

reggiemc514 said:

"Best dogs ever! Love a German shepherd."

Lunastarssssss said:

"He said no don't touch the dirt here pet me, just so cute."

Dogs tried to rescue lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @iyanutheresa, showed people the kind of strong love her dogs have for her.

Standing some metres away from them in her compound, the lady shouted and clenched her stomach to get the animals' reactions.

Immediately she pretended to collapse from the pain, the dogs were seen running towards her in the TikTok video, trying to see how they could help.

