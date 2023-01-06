A Nigerian man has shared his WhatsApp conversation with a Nigerian lady who relocated to London but wants to return

In the WhatsApp chat, the young lady who is a nurse by profession claimed that life is not easy in London

The heartbroken nurse also complained about the food and lifestyle in the country, adding that she will return after saving N20 million

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian man, Phillip Obin, has shared his WhatsApp chat with a Nigerian lady who recently relocated abroad to work as a nurse.

The lady whom he described as a friend and nurse by profession, complained about the lifestyle in London.

Photo Credit: @PhillipObin/Twitter, Morsa images/Getty images

Source: UGC

She insisted that she will return to Nigeria after she is able to raise a whopping sum of N20 million from working in London.

According to her, life in London is not easy and quite unbearable for her. She also complained about the food in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She alleged that the food over there will predispose someone to cancer, adding that London is a boring place and their lifestyle does not suit her.

She wrote:

"I don't like the country, once I save up to 2om, will come back to Nigeria. The place is boring, the food here will definitely predispose one to cancer mostly with their lifestyle."

Social media reactions

LAnueyiagu said:

"Can she make 20m in Nigeria within same time? She should adapt o."

PhilipObin wrote:

"She has not said why is doesn't like the UK. If it is about the food exposing her to cancer, not true, but she should make healthy choices. She just needs to make £25K to make 20Million naira and bye Felicia. Is it not dirty money if she is trying to earn in a country she hates?"

Bijelee reacted:

"I'm interested in "their lifestyle". How does it affect the person's lifestyle? Lifestyle is what you make out of it for yourself. If it's grocery, e boku. Walkways, walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, gyms all doable. What's then the issue?"

ObinnachrisAgbo reacted:

"Lol. She for stay Naija and save 20million from Federal medical center Keffi! Rubbish!"

See tweet below:

Lady working in UK breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user, psych_yemmy, has cried out to netizens on the app after getting a job in the United Kingdom. The heartbroken lady lamented about her new job being too stressful and draining ever since she started.

She also informed netizens that people who relocate abroad are suffering and not living a good life. She further prayed for God to help them and bless their hustle.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she visited the convenience and cried bitterly over work stress. In her words: "This is me going to the toilet at work to cry my eyes out cause the job is too stressful that I want to give up. "Everyone abroad is suffering. There is no enjoyment here like everyone thinks. God bless every soul outside their country hustling."

Source: Legit.ng