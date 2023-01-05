Corps members serving in Akwa Ibom state and loved ones have been thrown into mourning following the untimely demise of Nwaeze Charity Ogonnaya

The female corps member lost her life in a ghastly bus accident that happened on her way to Akwa Ibom

More details of the promising young Nigerian have emerged as people continue to mourn her loss

A female corps member currently serving in Akwa Ibom state has died in a bus accident on her way to the south-south state.

Legit.ng confirmed that the lady identified as Nwaeze Charity Ogonnaya embarked on the journey from Ebonyi state but met her end along Abia state on Wednesday, January 4.

Charity was involved in an accident.

Charity's body was immediately taken to her hometown. A friend of the deceased who broke the news to other corps members in the state told Legit.ng's correspondent that an unidentified person also died on the spot.

The lady who is mourning the loss said that she left the deceased at the park and took a different bus.

"Someone died at the spot. I don't know her name.

"It's Charity I know because I left her at the park.

"I entered a different bus."

Before her death, Legit.ng learnt that Charity served as the CMD in the Akwa Ibom orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch C, Stream I and was loved by many.

She was a platoon 5 member.

Source: Legit.ng