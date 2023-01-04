A Nigerian male lecturer was captured setting a test for an empty class in the absence of his students

In a video making the rounds, he penned three questions on the whiteboard and allotted a period of 40 minutes for the test

As if that was not all, he barked to the empty class that the test should be submitted as soon as possible

It is often said that a lecturer can not do his job in class without his students, but a Nigerian lecturer proved this saying otherwise with his action.

The lecturer was captured in a video seen on TikTok speaking and setting a test for an empty class.

He fixed a test for an empty class. Photo Credit: Hill Street Studio, TikTok/(@kalito_)

Source: Getty Images

The test which was held on Tuesday, January 3rd was for the course title industrial robotics with the course code MCE 524.

The test was to be taken in 40 minutes. The lecturer then directed that the test answers should be submitted quickly. This was after he remarked about how he is in class while his students were nowhere to be found.

"The students are still chilling. Oya sope otilo 40 marks," the TikToker who shared the clip wrote.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA).

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Temitope said:

"Na only lecturer wey no get happy home dey come school on Jan 3rd."

ezeamakapriscilla0 said:

"This is Futminna, my school na serious case, but i still love my school."

YOUSPHAT said:

"The opposite happen for lasu.

"Lecturer fix test on the 3rd student come lecturer no show."

Bayo_Moh said:

"Seeing futminna students saying it’s their school still amaze me can only be naturally ahead."

user1746043650374 said:

"Oga try dey calm down U too enjoy house small naat least for dis week ...."

hawlah08 said:

"No b person weh get home dey get happy home.

na house some of them get."

Teddy said:

"Omoo... it happened in Unilag before strike, it wasn't even funny at all."

Source: Legit.ng