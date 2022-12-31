Reactions have followed the video of a man who said he discovered his name wasn't in his university's register

The man said he studied at the University of Nigeria Nsuka, UNN and he only made the shocking discovery at 300-level

His account of what happened has raised serious questions in the minds of TikTok users some of who said it's normal in Nigeria

A man has said he discovered at 300-level that his name was not in the university official register.

The man made the statement in an interview video posted on TikTok by Arrow House Studios.

In the 1 minute clip, the man said he studied at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, for three years before deciding to change his course.

He wanted to change his course

He wanted to switch from Statistics to Computer Science and it became clear that he was not officially known to the school.

Some Nigerians are saying this kind of thing happens often in the country's universities.

Others have however questioned the man further, asking if he was not given a matriculation number at the point of entery.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@strikkergrills

"You no dey collect result? List no dey comot for una for exam time?"

@BLACKTRUTH commented:

"Normal UNN way."

@SIR_BLAQ001 commented:

"My friend did a course complete Four year in Unical and when she was supposed to graduate the school was telling dem that the course wasn't accredited."

@Kels Koch said:

"Similar experience lol final year ESUT."

@Peterfrank said:

"Time to tell story that hurts but it’s in the pass now. I understand how he felt."

@StoryBoom21 commented:

"They almost did this to me but my God was bigger than UNAD."

@Redemption Edegbe said:

"This sounds unbelievable."

@Carsonv commented:

"More than 30% of Engineering students in my set had fake admission then. Admission “runs” was wild back then."

Source: Legit.ng