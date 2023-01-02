A video of a young man making what many considered an outrageous prayer to God has caused a commotion online

Armed with it white candles, the young man placed a hand on his head as he begged God to send him N400 million urgently

While some social media users passed funny remarks over his prayer, others joined faith with him

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young man telling God to send him N400 million urgently.

The incident happened during a white garment church's crossover night on December 31, 2022.

In a short video seen on TikTok, the young man who had two lit white candles in his left hand closed his eyes and placed his right hand on his head.

Shaking his head up and down, he prayed to God in Yoruba, calling out his account details to where the money is to be credited.

He told God he needs the money urgently.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Oluwale said:

"That is what he needed so you guys should make yours request."

ask4gok said:

"Even 400 hundred naira u no go get with this prayer request."

PARISPURPLE 4 said:

"And I was sitting beside this guy yesterday he wan use laugh kee me."

kandie said:

"It's might b funny but dnt b surprise wen God answer d prayer."

moemillz4 said:

"U still deh play enter 2023 una deh give God specific amount shooo."

chroma assurance said:

"Dis crossover sweet die, even devil go church , go pray for life."

lilyoung said:

"Brr anything can happen nah four hundred million someone used to bought motor nah you don’t even go far brr I like your prayer point otilo."

Man seen praying fervently against visiting nightclubs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had fervently prayed against some problems in his life.

In an old clip, the man who was on a crusade ground made a promise that he does want to keep several partners or go to the nightclub again.

Mentioning a popular club and bar in Port Harcourt, Casablanca, the man relived how he squandered the sum of N15,000 in one sitting. As he was praying, the voice of the pastor leading the prayer session could be heard in the background.

