A set of hardworking Nigerian ladies recently inspired netizens on social after their videos made the rounds online

Okeke Stephanie, a Nigerian lady who fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceiling said she is not ashamed of her job.

Another Nigerian lady who works as a painter stunned netizens with the energy with which she did her work.

Legit.ng in this article presents three hardworking ladies who went viral with their crafts.

1. Okeke Stephanie

Okeke Stephanie, a hardworking Nigerian lady from Delta state, fixes Plaster of Paris (POP) overhead ceilings for a living.

Stephanie said she threaded the career path despite facing criticisms at her early beginnings for doing a "man's job".

According to Stephanie, her father and aunty were not happy with her choice of job. They asked her to do something else while noting that fixing the POP ceiling is not a woman's job.

Stephanie continued learning the job till she became a professional. According to her, the people who criticised her are now proud of her.

Although the job makes her look untidy, Stephanie maintained that it doesn't stop her from looking good when necessary.

2. Amaka the akara seller

A beautiful 300-level Nigerian student, Amaka, who sells akara (bean cake), has inspired netizens with her life story.

In a short clip, she revealed how she combined schooling with her business and expressed gratitude to God for helping her through it.

In her words:

"On 20th November 2019, I started my akara business. I gained admission that same year. It wasn't easy combining both school and business.

"I continued my business with so much happiness. I started glowing. I never regretted making this fruitful decision for one day. Now I am currently in 300 level. Just one year left for me. Happy 3 years anniversary to me. Today makes it 3 years I started frying akara."

3. Female painter

A video of a Nigerian lady who works as a painter has gone viral on social media platforms. What attracted people's attention is the energy with which she did her work.

Painting is considered by many as a job exclusively left for men, but the lady took it up with gusto. Her amazing work in the video seen on Instagram has earned her a lot of praises from social media users.

In recent times, many ladies have been sighted doing jobs hitherto left for men. This is because times have changed and many ladies are breaking cultural barriers to pursue their passion.

The latest lady was seen painting a building, and she undertook the task professionally that people are saying other ladies should emulate her.

