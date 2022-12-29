Popular celebrity dancer, Kaffy Shaffau, and her ex-husband recently put aside their differences for their son

The former couple reunited to celebrate their son, Sean, on his 11th birthday and fun photos were posted online

A number of netizens gushed over the birthday photos while others commended the ex-couple for their maturity

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shaffau, and her ex-husband caused an online buzz over their son’s birthday celebration.

Their son, Sean, clocked 11 on December 28, and they both put aside their differences to celebrate him.

A small birthday party was thrown for the celebrant and both of his parents alongside other family members joined in the celebration.

Photos as Kaffy and estranged husband reunite for son's birthday. Photos: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

Kaffy took to her official Instagram page to share photos from the event and one of them included a snap of her with her ex-husband and their son posing together with the birthday cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They all had bright smiles for the camera and appeared to be having a very fun time.

In the caption of the post Kaffy wrote:

“About yesterday for the love of KING SEAN! ❤️”

See the snaps below:

Fans hail Kaffy and her estranged husband over son’s birthday

A number of netizens joined them in celebrating their son while others commended the former couple for their maturity. Read some comments below:

n6oflife:

"#Mature #LoveIt #HbdSean "

extyperfections:

"Happy birthday Sean , nothing beats a present dad ... More fruitful years ahead "

readlandng:

"Happy Birthday King Sean. May God's presence be your rear guide in this new year. Hip Hip Hurray Love from your friends at Readland."

kiddieslocker:

"Happy birthday King Sean. Keep growing in God's love."

collins76o:

"You See why children are blessings from God' because united we stand divided we fall."

officialigoni_ebenezer:

"I like what am seeing"

leowondersocial:

"I love this for the sake of love ❤️"

Toyin Abraham shares greatest fear

Much-loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, is in the news after she opened up on her greatest fear.

In a recent interview with Media Room Hub, the mother of one revealed that she is very scared of losing her home.

In a video making the rounds, the Ijakumo star emphatically noted that she does not want to have a broken home and she can not even imagine herself not living with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng