A controversial Nigerian priest, Lotanna Ogbuchukwu, who announced his support for polygamy has made a U-turn

The bold priest had claimed publicly that polygamy was not a sin but rather God's ordained arrangement

However, shortly after sparking debate with his stand on polygamy, he has now tagged his opinion as a 'mistake'

Lotanna Ogbuchukwu, a priest who stepped down to start a movement in support of polygamy, has made a U-turn.

After reiterating his support for polygamy, the priest has now changed his orientation as he announced his decision to return to the church.

Lotanna claimed that God wanted men to marry more than one wife, instead of having sexual affairs with another man’s wife or a woman they were not married to.

To further strengthen his opinion on polygamy, he also announced his resignation as a priest in the church.

The cleric had also alleged that the church hid the information from members for a long time and that it was high time the people were told the truth about polygamy.

He went on to urge men to marry their ‘side chicks’ to escape hellfire. The cleric served as an Anglican priest for nearly three years, before his resignation.

Priest makes u-turn, says he must return to church

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Mr Ogbuchukwu, said his resignation and support for polygamy was caused by his “misinterpretation of the revelations” he received on a divine movement for sexual purity.

In his words:

“I Rev. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna hereby withdraw my humble self from propagation of the polygamy movement and plead with everyone to jettison all I have said so far on this movement as I have fully backed off and I am fully back to the church and promised not to speak or work against the sound and godly doctrines of my church.

“I wish to inform the general body of Christ and the general public that I have submitted a letter of apology to my lord bishop for resigning from being a member of the body of Clergy Association of Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion.

“I have understood that for any programme to achieve sexual purity, it must of necessity, be that which should build the Church of Christ and should be accepted by her. And I cannot be numbered among those fighting the church.

