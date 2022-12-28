After a year of hard work and touring different countries, Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, chose to give himself a nice treat

A video which has gone viral showed Burna Boy getting a massage in a beautiful location by the seaside

The video has left fans and followers of the music star gushing as many stated that it was a well-deserved treat

One of the Nigerian singers, who had a good run on the international scene was Grammy award winner, Burna Boy. He stormed different countries where he rendered some top-notch performances.

However, as the year runs to an end, Burna Boy decided to take some time off stage performance as he was seen in a video that has gone viral getting a massage by the seaside.

The masseuse worked her magic as the singer lay face down.

Fans react to video of Burna Boy getting a massage

In the video, the singer was all relaxed during the massage as many of his fans said it was a well-deserved rest.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bimbs01:

"This girl Hand go hard easy on burna."

tombrinelly:

"Like this, this kind massage no fit straight my bone as I want. Na only tractor fit climb my back make I feel alright ."

seyineil:

"Make u send me the location “ I’ll be right there”."

mariah_hadassah_obuah:

"A massage well deserved for all the hardwork being into what he does. Relax, revive & rejuvenate to go kill them fans effortlessly. ."

tombrinelly:

"With all the gbesse wey odogwu don dey run from Jan - Dec na this soft massage e dey on. Suppose find all these Ijaw men make them crack the bones straight ."

ahm_joshh:

"Person wey the woman fit kpai as she dey massage am….Shey him no reason am niii."

dat_boy_em17:

"He needs it Man has been shutting down shows."

reakay12:

"Well deserved."

