A short video of Nigerian twin ladies has got many talking online as one of them played a seniority card

In the clip, a twin told her sibling with much authority in her voice to get an airtime card for her as she is the senior

After the sibling bought the recharge card to let peace reign, the lady instructed her to return it to the seller

A Nigerian lady has in a video played a funny prank on her sister. Before calling her twin, she told people that she wants to test her seniority on her.

She stretched a N1000 note towards the girl and told her to get her an airtime card. The sibling asked if she was her slave.

People said that they want to watch more videos of the twins. Photo source: TikTok/@stinagatty

Twins in funny prank

The way the lady instructed her with much authority surprised the sister. She impressed it on her sibling that she is her senior.

When the lady brought the recharge card, she told her to return it in a funny attempt to make the twin angry.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments with over 12,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user4694250377848 said:

"Pls can you prank her again on something else."

Whoisijawboy said:

"ThankGod say the woman dunno who is who."

user15514002933683 said:

"Thank God the woman no know who be who?..."

Queen klow said:

"I always tell my twin no senior for twins."

sela-p said:

"Thank God say the woman no no who be who."

Princeharry Buchi said:

"I will buy 2 card take one and give her one."

Crimson Bella said:

"She say d woman nor know who be who."

Precious said:

"Literally me and my twin everytime, but the seniority stuff doesn't work for us though."

Mother taught kids siblings love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @ebonichanelleceo, went online to share a video of what she did to her four children after they all had a fight in the house.

She lined them up in front of her and instructed the kids to hold each other's hands. She then told them to sing I Love You, You Love Me.

When the lyrics got to "with a great big hug and a kiss from me to you", the kids with frowns on their faces reluctantly kissed themselves on the cheeks. It was such a funny sight to see.

