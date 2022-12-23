Bullet-proof cars will subsequently be used by all Chinese nationals working on the CPEC projects

This became necessary to address the security concerns raised by China over the safety of its nationals

The China firm doing the project was unwilling to continue on the CPEC front until all its security has been addressed

An agreement has been reached between Pakistan and China that all Chinese indigenes who are working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will make use of bullet-proof cars for outdoor movements.

Tribune reports that the agreement was reached at the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC.

This is due to security concerns. Photo Credit: Billy Hustace, Armor

Source: Getty Images

Drafts from the meeting showed that no Chinese employed under the project will be left out of this treatment.

“It has been decided that bullet-proof vehicles shall be used for all outdoor movements of the Chinese employed on projects,” an excerpt form the meeting's draft reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to The Print, a Chinese company whose workers did justice to the CPEC projects wrote to the Pakistan government alleging that armed persons are demanding money from them and their sub-contractors.

They also claimed that the armed persons were also threatening them with dire consequences if their demands were not met.

Consequent to these concerns, the firm was unwilling to move forward on the CPEC front until the security of its nationals was fully guaranteed.

It was observed in the draft minutes that the Chinese side committed to helping Pakistani law-enforcement agencies with security-related equipment for their capacity building.

China's COVID lockdowns shut delivery workers out of their homes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the COVID lockdowns introduced by the Chinese government had shut out delivery workers from their homes.

Officials in the Chinese capital have doubled down on the country's hallmark zero-Covid policy in recent weeks, one of an array of cities to impose sweeping shutdowns, mass testing and teleworking mandates as caseloads have hit all-time highs.

The ruling Communist Party's uncompromising zero-Covid strategy -- now in force for about three years -- has stoked anger and resentment, with widespread and sometimes violent protests kicking off across China's major cities.

Source: Legit.ng