An oyinbo man who has been married to a black lady for over 50 years has shared throwback photos with his wife

In the photos, the beautiful couple revealed how they grew and transformed within over 50 years together

Social media users have gushed over the adorable couple with many netizens wishing to experience love

An oyinbo man has melted hearts online after sharing photos with his beautiful black lover.

The excited man who got involved with his lover in 1970 shared different throwback photos to show their love journey which has lasted for five decades.

Couple celebrate 50 decades together Photo Credit: @jeriandmike/TikTok

Source: UGC

While sharing the photos via TikTok @jeriandmike, the happy husband expressed his love for his wife and netizens wished them more years together.

Social media reactions

@cheruto79 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Wow, true definition of love. God is indeed awesome."

@cj2021285 stated:

"This is what relationships are about, love and longevity. if it ain't like this, i don't want it."

@shortstuff2002299 reacted:

"This made my heart so happy. I wish you and your family the best."

@flyeaglesfly90 said:

"Sadly if it was the other way around no one would care! and plus it be all negative comments."

@user8002994293504 commented:

"Sad that you guys have prob had to go through some arbitrary struggles. what a beautiful couple!"

@loon044 reacted:

"This is relationship goals I want well done you beautiful couple stay forever blessed and happy."

@emilychocron said:

"I love the affectionate touch in every photo! Shows the love is still very much alive and fun!"

@sergiobessa02 wrote:

"New generation will never understand how you managed! Diferent times different minds! Well done amazing!"

@afriwiz79 added:

"Wow! You people are the epitome of real and true love. May God continue to give you strength."

@user7213281512538 noted:

"One of the smart Black women from the 90's. The rest created ugly nappy headed kids with Pookie and Ray Ray."

Watch the video below:

Couple celebrate 60th anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple warmed hearts on social media as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 14. The couple's son identified as Sesan Adeboyejo took to his Instastory to share adorable old and new photos of his parents.

According to one of the photos, the couple got married on October 14, 1961. The couple's photos were also shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial and many were inspired by their love story told in pictures.

In one of the old photos, the couple, who were decked in suit and gown, could be seen staring into each other's eyes with glowing smiles. Three photos show them in their old age wearing traditional attires.

Source: Legit.ng