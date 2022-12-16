A house with children would unavoidably get messy at all times because kids always want to experiment new things.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A beautiful little girl recently made headlines after scattering her family house in her parents' absence.

When she was done messing up the house, she laid on the sofa and slept off as her guardian walked in.

Kids mess up the house Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide/Instagram, livingwithjsantos/TikTok

Source: UGC

Legit.ng in this article presents 3 funny stories of cute kids who messed up their parents' house.

1. Little girl scatters the house, sleeps off on sofa

Netizens have penned down their thoughts regarding a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Apparently, she was left unattended for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

A hilarious video captured her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The surprised mother revealed that the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

2. Twin babies give mum headache, scatter the house

A mother of twins, Jessica Santos, has posted a video of her babies getting ready to scatter the house.

In a viral clip she shared on TikTok, as if on cue, the babies went on their heads and rolled on the floor at the same time.

After they did that, the kids rolled on the floor like they did not just pull off a stunt. The way they hopped around shows the twins must be bursting with energy.

3. Little boy scatters home, pours baby powder on himself and dog

A funny video showing a kid who had upturned a whole room in the house as he looked innocent served for great content online.

When someone believed to be his mother walked in on him, the kid looked on innocently. A puppy in front of him had powder all over its body. There is no doubt the kid made the dog up as his face also had power in massive proportion.

The woman kept shouting in anger mixed with disgust. Towards the end of the clip, the kid blew powder from his hand into the mother's face as she came close.

Little boy acts surprised after messing up house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy has gone viral on social media after messing up his parents' house.

In a video which recently surfaced on the internet, the boy's mother identified as @king_bee on TikTok walked into the house and saw the mess the little boy made. He used a black marker to design the walls, the floor, and even his body was not spared.

The heartbroken woman got really upset and questioned her son who stared at her and the wall, acting so surprised. She shared the video via her official TikTok account and it has generated several views and comments as people share their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng