A Nigerian man identified as Ichie Pencraft has narrated how a girl got heartbroken after paying rent for her boyfriend

The lady had added a huge sum of money to complete the rent for her boyfriend who was going through a tough time

Sadly, she didn't know that the young man has already planned to tie the knot with another girl by February next year

A nice Nigerian girl who paid rent for her boyfriend has no idea of his intention to get married to someone else.

The young girl had received the sum of N600,000 from her boyfriend as a Christmas gift.

However, the lady who was fully aware that her boyfriend was facing a financial challenge, decided to add her money to it, and then she presented it to her boyfriend to pay his rent.

However, the young man started crying as he knew he had already planned to get married to another lady.

Ichie Pencraft posted on Facebook:

"My friend gave her gf 600k for Christmas. She knowing that the guy's rent expires by January and things are a little tough, added small amount and paid his rent for him.

"When she presented the rent receipt to him as an Xmas gift, my guy started crying. He never expected it. His tears moved me.

"Well, my guy is getting married by February but not even to the girl. He was crying because the girl wasted her "good girlness" for nothing."

Social media reactions

Maxwell Billionz said:

"Bad message to the society. Such that permanently destroys the humanity in most people."

Shims Uchi stated:

"No try this kind thing if your gf papa no dey go church."

Fairly Smile commented:

"I saw the screenshot of this post so I decided to search for it and as well read comments. Nne just be thanking God becoz some heartbreak/break up is actually a blessing. You have a good heart and that man is not made for you. No enter marriage com dey suffer biko."

Chioma Simeon said:

"first wey comot for my mouth na Jesus! This good girl thing no dey pay o."

