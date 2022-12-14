“I Told Him I Was Pregnant”: Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Became Single Mum After Boyfriend Dumped Her
- A Nigerian lady who was abandoned by her lover after she told him she was pregnant with their baby has given birth
- In a video shared on her TikTok page, she revealed that her lover broke up with her even though he had been caring in the past
- Many people who thronged her comment section told her not to cry over the situation and look towards the future with hope
A Nigerian lady, @qwinaa1, has gone online to share a very personal story of her life as people praised her for weathering through her challenges.
The lady revealed that after falling in love with a man, he gave her everything that she needed, especially money.
Man dumps pregnant girlfriend
According to her, things took a terrible turn after she told him she was pregnant. The man broke up with her in a WhatsApp message and denied the pregnancy.
Showing the beautiful baby she gave birth to, the Nigerian lady stated that she is very happy with her decision to keep the child.
kimshuga971 said:
"Congratulations my love. She will take u to places."
goodnessokoye698 said:
"Awwwn i love d girl she is cute, and sorry for wat did to u."
Raymond Ebube66 said:
"This wan don make me fear ma go break up."
itsan.yah said:
"Your baby is beautiful......can you do a video for me with her in it."
Christopher favourite said:
"Please where are you located can I be her godmother she's Soo pretty."
neboconstance said:
"Thanks so much for keeping this beautiful princess."
user2705024706674 said:
"Wow see fine gurl Biko stop crying ND take care of ur princess."
user9070406761379 said:
"Use the money he gave you to take care of her okay."
