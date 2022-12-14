A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after narrating how he got a salary increase just by making a remark to his female boss

According to him, his female boss directed him to assist her with Microsoft but he gave a sensual response to her instead

The excited man while celebrating his salary increase urged social media users to learn how to be outspoken

A Nigerian man has hammered on the need for people to always be outspoken as he shared how it got him a salary raise.

@boobooshugar wrote on Twitter that his female boss had asked him to help her with Microsoft.

He made a pass at her. Photo Credit: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

But instead of helping her with what she asked, he told her that he is better at 'microhard.'

The man said he didn't know how she decoded his hidden message in that reply but noticed his salary was increased. He wrote:

"So my female boss who I’d like to leave her name outta this, asked me to help with her Microsoft…

"I ended up spilling I’m better at Microhard!!

"How she got the msg, I don’t know but my salary has been increased. Learn to be out spoken."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Gotteskind51 said:

"No everyone will take that lightly."

@Teekay18NG said:

"But hope It isn't micro when it's hard.

"Make ur pay no decrease effortlessly."

@Maccurrency1 said:

"Unrelated but I'm not comfortable with female bosses."

@EmpressDaisy_ said:

"You never talk wetin you wan talk. Congratulations."

@AVO2Dworld said:

"Where you dey work gan gan naen we wan know."

@surelyagain2 said:

"She didn't complain that it's micro ? What's the use when micro is hard, it's better being soft."

Source: Legit.ng