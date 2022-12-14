A Nigerian prankster was surprised when the person she was going to trick turned the event against her in a video

The man locked her hand under his armpit and did not release it until he had read the note she gave him

Many people on TikTok who reacted to the prank video said that the lady eventually met her match

A young Nigerian content creator, @omapearl1, who always pranks strangers with a note, shared a video where a man would not let her go.

In her videos, she always passes notes to random strangers to test their discipline against following any available girl.

The man did not let go of her hand until he saw a camera. Photo source: TikTok/@omapearl1

Stranger surprises prankster

In the latest clip, she gave a man a note that read she was interested in him. Before the okada man collected the note from her, he insisted on knowing what it was for.

After getting the note, he locked the lady's hand under his armpit. The lady had to tell him it was a prank before he released her.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions. Below are some of them:

Official Sammie said:

"Who else thought it’s a military man?"

Abu_haidar said:

"U are right my man."

omodano said:

"This prank really go wrong o."

Tochukwu said:

"Oga don't leave her she must give u."

Gift Esuh said:

"E for carry you dey go where you no know."

Nobody 3 said:

"This man is geniusyoo ...finally it was ur day dear."

kingslove said:

"You have entered one chance."

user1942933188814 said:

"Omo dis man na werey ajeh he dun read the letter yet he no still leave you."

Lady "takes care" of a stranger who dozed off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @Sweet_cocolatey, shared a photo of a male passenger she met on a public bus.

In a tweet on Friday, December 2, she revealed that the young man rested on her shoulder during their trip.

The lady said that she found the man's act very cute, adding that he was so tired and just dozed off on her shoulder. @Sweet_cocolatey, however, regretted that she did not ask for the man's number.

