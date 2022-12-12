A video making the rounds online shows the moment a man who looks like Burna Boy performed on stage

In the shocking video, the young man dressed like the singer and danced like him on stage as people watched

Social media users have reacted to the video with many people claiming that the duo might be related

A young man has gone viral online after disguising himself to look like ace singer, Burna Boy.

In the trending video, the young man rocked dreads, sang excitedly and danced just like the singer while hopping on stage.

Man performs like Burna Boy Photo Credit: @eyebrowsburnarow/TikTok

Netizens are in awe over the striking resemblance between the young man and Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and they took to the comments section to express themselves.

The video shared on popular app, TikTok, by @eyebrows_burnarow has gotten thousands of views.

Social media reactions

@ricky_g5013 said:

"Now we have our own Burna boy in this country."

@shekemi546 reacted:

"Wow I would have sworn this is Burna."

@victornv stated:

"This one na Odiegwu not Odogwu."

@marioculture2 reacted:

"I almost thought its burnaboy."

@1skayhuss said:

"This particular Burna Boy stopped downloading at 35%."

@favoured_pesh said:

"I see greatness. keep up with the spirit."

@alex_officialzx2 stated:

"Na only Nigeria every celebrity get resemblance."

@dancingbunny254 said:

"Go on with that spirit. You are gonna get somewhere. People don't understand maybe you're struggling too. Keep it up."

@wendy.le.genius added:

"Ghai. I’ll see everything before I die. Heavy resemblance."

Watch the video below:

Comedian Sabinus look-alike causes commotion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok. In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state.

Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity. The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Not only did he dress like the comedian, he also arrived in the area in a convoy and eyewitnesses stormed out to take photos with him thinking he was the main Sabinus. In a recent video, the duo met together and Sabinus seemed surprised.

