A Nigerian woman in the Netherlands has cried out to be deported to her home country, saying her life is under threat

In a viral video, the woman claimed to have been abandoned by her husband and that she is on the verge of losing her child

She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid and put her in prayers as she doesn't want to lose her son in Europe

A Nigerian lady in distress is seeking help over claims of her life being in danger there in the Netherlands.

Speaking in pidgin and English, the lady made a video lamenting almost in tears that her husband abandoned her.

She seeks an urgent return to Nigeria. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mummyserina2

Source: UGC

"My husband don abandon me o. Help me o. They wan collect my pikin. Them wan kill me," she cried out in the TikTok clip.

The Nigerian claims 'they' want to inject her

She showed the face of a white lady who she said is a doctor that certified her son of autism but refused to release the necessary documents or send her back to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The woman accused the lady of wanting to give her an injection, tagging the white fellow a witch.

"My country people, Netherlands people want to kill me before them give me injection," she said.

She showed the face of a black man, claiming that he is her psychologist. The lady said she desires freedom and that they have refused to deport her.

She urged her clip to be shared widely so that help can come her way and called for prayers over the sad situation.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

phineuche said:

"The good God is your strength my sister. you are begging for deportation and there refused. while other people didn't want to be deported."

RecreatedHappy said:

"Keep on calling that name, JESUS, He is the Mighty man of war, Strong and Mighty."

Mhiz Mona said:

"Be truthful what did you do Netherlands is one of the best country in Europe they care alot for immigrants,I live here 5years now with my family."

user391494391102l lovina said:

"I feel ur pain God will not let them take us son away i God will help you in Jesus mighty name amen."

Mezie_Dyke said:

"Her husband has left her? Question is why? Netherland wants to her injection? Why? They want to take her son away from her? Who wants to do that &why?"

Nigerian man living in Dubai begs to be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man residing in Dubai had sought help to return to his home country.

Uyai said that for the past six months, he has not been working. The man went ahead to say that he was unable to pay his house rent for September.

According to him, he wants to be deported, revealing that the restrictions against him as a Nigerian are too much.

He stated that he does not blame the UAE government but unscrupulous Nigerians who have made the system strict. Uyai revealed that even getting deported also involves money.

Source: Legit.ng