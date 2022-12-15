A Nigerian mother was so surprised after entering her daughter's room to see a dog which they newly bought

In the video, the mother acted so scared of the dog as she questioned her daughter to know why she got it

Reacting to the hilarious video, social media users penned down funny comments as some recounted their experiences

A Nigerian mother got the shock of her life after seeing a dog in her daughter's room.

The beautiful mother who wasn't expecting her daughter to get a dog, seemed so scared as she expressed her reservations.

African mum scared of dog Photo Credit: @destinyese/TikTok

Source: UGC

"So you think you can just enter my house and be entering the house that I paid for. Look at his big mouth. Look at the way it is crawling on bed. Is this even clean?" the mother screamed in the video.

Social media reactions

@mediamakia said:

"She’s lowkey fascinated w the dog, very soon she will be calling the dog to come and lay with her in bed."

@shannoncon661 stated:

"This isn't your room" my stomach dropped haha you're lucky her focus was on the dog."

@hanem_sk wrote:

"I can’t stress this enough but I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to have an African mum! They're the best."

@guardian.angell commented:

"Bye”. I stg that's their favorite thing to say when they not goin for something."

@goddess585 said:

"My mum has been dog sitting my puppy for 3 weeks and she doesn't want to bring her back."

@chancyfea said:

"They all start like that and next thing you know they’re asking how the dog is doing before asking about you."

@justin115188 stated:

"Give it a time,they will be besties. My mum is my dog’s No1 fan.They are so beautiful and gentle."

@streetzohg0 added:

"Remind me of my mom when I would bring pitbulls home but she would always make sure they had food tho."

Watch the video below:

Mum annoints everyone at home including dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady has posted a video of her mum anointing people at home, including their dog. The video which currently has over 18,000 views was posted on Monday, December 12 by Idaji Sarah.

Sarah showed when her mother put the anointing oil on her forehead and did a sign of the cross. The mum also went ahead to anoint one of her children who was at home the same way she did for Sarah. Sarah's mother did not stop there as she also rubbed the anointing oil on their dog.

The dog looked confused, but the woman said its eyes 'were standing' when she was asked why she had to anoint a dog. A lot of TikTok users have been stunned by the video as they took to the comment section to say how the woman reminds them of their own mothers.

Source: Legit.ng