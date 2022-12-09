A pregnant woman has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok after sharing her heartwarming proposal video

The young lady was sitting with her boyfriend when he suddenly went down on his knees and brought out a ring

In the video, she expressed so much joy as her man went ahead to shower her with Wass of naira notes

A pregnant Nigerian woman was so full of happiness after her lover went on one knee to propose to her.

In a trending video, the unsuspecting woman was sitting on a chair when the young man brought out a ring.

Man proposes to pregnant lover Photo Credit: @swtlovely/TikTok

Source: UGC

He knelt before her and popped the question; an action which made her face light up with so much excitement.

She stretched out her hand and accepted the proposal amid cheers and jubilation from friends at the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@praize123home said:

"Sis I congratulate u, no be all pregnant woman be wife,some are baby mamas.thank God u are wife to be with this u are already wife."

@aichinedegift stated:

"Why are u guys asking her if she for say no. Most of us yr sisters or friends are single mothers so make una rest."

@honeydrop630 stated:

"People asking if she has choice to say no do you think it easy for a guy to still propose even with pregnancy."

@kessylyn022 reacted:

"Congratulations baby not all guys will accept their responsibilities by getting married to the one with their child, so congrat my dear."

@temmyfrosh14 said:

"I no even understand again. Do u want her to say no wen she Don get Belle."

@ladyroyal6 added:

"Na to wipe that guy oraimo cord why proposing late."

@mizebiere5 added:

"Dey play. U for say no 5hen u go talk how u wan do pregnancy."

Watch the video below:

Man proposes to babymama with stunning ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man left his girlfriend overwhelmed with emotions as he proposed marriage to her with a stunning engagement ring in a video on social media.

The romantic and emotional moment of the young man, simply identified as Kareem proposing to his girlfriend, Amalj Williams, plays out beautifully in the video. In the video clip, Kareem could be seen on his left knee holding the luxurious engagement ring encrusted with stunning stones as Amalj Williams seems overwhelmed with emotions.

As the video clip of the couple's romantic moment unfolds distance away from a huge waterfall, a scene shows Kareem taking out the ring while gesturing to Williams to offer him her hands. Kareem gently slides the beautiful ring on her hands, leaving her in tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng