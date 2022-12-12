Nigerians have reacted to a leaked Whatsapp conversation involving a lady and a Nigerian pastor being blackmailed

The lady identified as Okachi Jessica blackmailed the pastor, threatening to leak his private video if not paid between N300k-N500k

Jessica said she would release the clip to all her group chats as well as to her pastor whom the victim was acquainted with

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady identified as Okachi Jessica has met her waterloo after blackmailing a pastor with his intim*ate video.

CyberSecurity expert and tech start-up CEO Charles Awuzie made this public via Facebook after sharing the blackmailer's chats with her victim.

The lady blackmailed him with the video. Photo Credit: AaronAmat, Facebook/Charles Awuzie

Source: Getty Images

Jessica had messaged the unidentified pastor on Whatsapp threatening to send his intim*ate video to her clergyman he was acquainted with if he doesn't send her between N300k-N500k.

The pastor tried to beg her to no avail. As he failed to meet her demand, she threatened to also send the clip to all her group chats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Charles said the pastor had actually reached out to him for help. The IT entrepreneur released the blackmailer's phone number and Facebook profile as well as pictures urging netizens to let her know that she deserves to be in jail.

"We must always expose such blackmailers." he wrote.

Social media reactions to lady blackmailing pastor

Abbas John Favour said:

"I condemn blackmailing but the pastor should know better that fornication is one thing that the church frown at. If he wants a total repentance, he should go and make a confession and reconcile with God if he's truly a believer."

Ndidiamaka Precious said:

"We should also try and stop giving people room to blackmail us. Those blackmailers have nothing to lose reason for the despicable act. Integrity life is a virtue."

Francis Udoka Ndimkoha said:

"As we lampoon and roundly condemn the blackmailer, let's encourage Pastors and Priests to gird their loins and learn to live above board.

"The calling is not just about chopping tithe and offering money but also to lead exemplary lives."

John Doreen Ogonna said:

"Na wa o. I think its high time these ministers try and zip up and also curtail their sexual urge sef abeg in order to avoid all these scandals here and there.

"And for the lady,she should be taught a great deal. Blackmail should be regarded as a capital offense in our society and therefore attract a capital punishment."

Friends save lady from taking her life after pastor allegedly posted her unclad photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people had rescued a lady from committing suici*de after a pastor allegedly released her unclad pictures.

In a tweet, Blessing said she loves her parents and her daughter but her image was tarnished after the photos were released.

After seeing the tweet, the lady's friends took to the platform to prevent her from taking her life. They advised her that taking her life was not the solution to her problem.

They also called on her family members to look after her during this time and called the attention of mental organisations on the platform to the post.

Source: Legit.ng