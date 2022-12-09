A Nigerian man has narrated how a mother regretted her decision to register her child in a particular school

The woman was reportedly warned against registering her child in the school but she didn't listen

However, shortly after the registration was completed, she discovered that she had made a mistake

A Nigerian mother who recently registered her child in a new school has vented out her anger and pain.

The woman had gone ahead to register her little son in a school she was warned vehemently against.

Little boy in new school Photo Credit: @Pixelseffect, 10,000 hours

Source: Getty Images

However, shortly after taking such a decision, she wished she had taken the advice as her son frequently returned home with bruises on his body.

When asked if his teacher wasn't present, the little boy replied that she was present but busy with her phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the story via Twitter, Dexterouz11 advised owners of schools to prohibit the usage of phones during school hours.

In his words:

"Schools need to ban teachers from using phones in school. My neighbour registered her son in this new school. She said they warned her about the school but she no listen.

"Her child comes back with injuries Everytime. Where was ur teacher when it happened? She was pressing phone.

"Once you enter school, you should submit your phones to security. After work collect and press as u like."

See tweet below:

Mum in pain as teachers neglect daughter in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother arrived at school by 5 pm to pick up her daughter, but she was disappointed. In the video shared via TikTok, she saw her little daughter sitting down by the corridor all alone.

While sharing the clip, the mother revealed that her daughter's school closes by 3. pm, but she was only able to reach the school by 5. pm. "So my baby closed from school since 3:00 and I couldn't meet to pick her till 5. She was left alone in the school."

@joyokoye4 reacted: "Everybody in this comment section saying the school is bad the school is that what is more important more than going to the school on time to pick her up."

Source: Legit.ng