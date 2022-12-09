A woman who lives abroad has tackled a child who always brings home strange animals that she does not aprove of

In a new video posted on TikTok by Justice Six, the girl in question was seen clutching a black bird that she brought into the house

The woman said in the video that she is very much scared of the bird and other animals that the girl keeps bringing home

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A TokTok woman has posted a video showing a kid who always brings home strange animals.

The video was posted by Justice Six and it shows when the girl brought home a strange black birid.

The woman said the girl always likes to bring animals home. Photo credit: TikTok/@justice_six.

Source: UGC

The African woman tackled the little girl and wondered why she likes animals so much as to keep curating them.

Little girl who likes animals goes viral

In the video which was posted on Thursday December 8, the girl was clutching the bird like a pet as she expalined why she took it to the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She took it into the room as the woman explained her predicament about the child's obesession with animals.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TIkTok users

A lot of people are engaing with the video as they took to the comment section to have a say. See a few of the comments below:

@actually_sharon said:

"She will be such a good vet."

@ashleymorgan723 said:

"She said your black too."

@the friendlymusilma said:

"She is a real life Disney Princess."

@garry_556 said:

"The bird made the woman lose her English."

Mum buys microphne for her daughter to use and cry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mum bought a microhone for her daughter to use and cry.

The woman says the child always stops crying anytime she sees the microphone.

In a video posted on TikTok, the child actually stopped crying when the mic was placed on her lips.

The mic picked the sound of her cries and amplified it and then made her to stop.

The video attracted divers and hilarious reactions from other parents on TikTok.

Some asked the woman to allow her child to cry in peace since it is her own way of expressing herself.

Source: Legit.ng