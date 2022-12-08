A young Nigerian man showed people that he did not only spend heavily in buying a Mercedes Benz but also built a house

In another report, a young man who was able to roof his building months after starting the foundation rejoiced

After stepping his feet into the house he finished, a Nigerian millionaire said it is one of the best steps he took

Building houses is a big dream for many people. While there are many opinions on if it is good to prioritise building over other aspect of life, videos of new houses have generated massive reactions online recently.

In a recent report, a young millionaire said that he is happy that he was able to set his feet in his newly built one.

A young man prayed while he working on his house foundation. Photo source: TikTok/@__roddy0, @cbken03, @fidelix_bullions

Legit.ng will, in this listicle, be looking at three instances where young men went all out to make sure they have roofs over their heads.

1. Man called his house "sweet home"

A young man, @__roddy0, who spent so much building his house stirred massive reactions online after showing a video of the project.

Many people who watched his video said that they loved the fact that he priortise having a roof over his head first.

2. Man happy to step into his new home

Another Nigerian was glad that the house he had been working hard to build was finally completed. He gave all glory to God.

Social media users prayed for the same grace he has in his life. Photo source: TikTok/@cbken03

The young man said that building the house was one of the best steps he took in his life so far. In a video he shared, he showed the many phases the project went through.

3. Man rejoiced over roofing house

A young Nigerian man who worked on his building project for months showed people how it was nearing completion.

At the start of the video he shared, he could be seen being prayed for as he knelt. Some months after that moment, he was able to roof the building. People congratulated him even though he was still yet put finishing touches in place.

Lady built house in months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building.

