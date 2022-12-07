A funny video making the rounds on TikTok app captures two pretty little girls engaging in a dance competition

As they danced, one of the girls who rocked a red attire stole the entire show and the other stopped vibing

Reacting to the video, netizens who came across the clip on TikTok penned down hilarious comments

A little Nigerian girl recently cause an uproar during a dance competition at a birthday party.

She was asked to dance with another girl named Amarachi, and her incredible dance moves wowed the crowd.

Little girls enter dance competition Photo Credit: @anabeldanc/TikTok

Source: UGC

As she danced, people screamed and hailed her. At one point, her competitor stopped dancing and began to stare.

She however picked up again after her mother screamed from behind, obliging her to keep on dancing. The funny video has kept netizens in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@azaluxury said:

"Amarachi mother no wan hear say that girl win her daughter."

@johnnybangs323 stated:

"Dance wey me self no Sabi omo this girl gat talent or nah TikTok family she dey live."

@classichappiness commented:

"It's Amarachi's mum for me. She go beat Amarachi tire for disappointing her today."

@itsnikki43 noted:

"Dance wey I no sabi, you dey tell Anarachi make she dance am. Shey you dey whine us ni."

@dishesbyjoy reacted:

"Amarachi was dancin so well until the mother started telling her to put more energy. She didn’t go there to win she just wants to enjoy herself."

@tiana_38 reacted:

"Amarachi go collect when they get home but mummy if nah u be amarachi wey u see ur boss u go dance?"

@princerichy0 added:

"Ur own Amarachi no Sabi dance but the original Amarachi dey finish work. Abi ur own na Amechi."

@challme_mabel said:

"omo d lil girl on red is unique omo is d dance steps for me ur mama must be a tiktoker. Nice one."

Watch the video below:

Little girl steals the show during dance competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her. The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng