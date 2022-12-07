A young girl has caused a frenzy online after showing off her amazing dance moves in a TikTok video

The pretty girl identified as @real.vicky on the platform danced with so much energy and netizens marvelled

Reacting to the video, some social media users suggested that she enrols in a dance school to improve her talent

A beautiful Nigerian girl identified as real.vicky on TikTok has amazed people with her dancing talent.

In a trending video on the app, the little girl in white too and blue jeans danced energetically to a beat.

Young girl showcases dance moves Photo Credit: @real.vicky/TikTok

Source: UGC

Eyewitnesses watched her in awe as she showcased her moves with all agility and a sweet smile on her face.

Social media reactions

@oluwaseunfunmiaba said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I don't know why some people always say small girl oo, so small girl should waste her talent Abi, God we keep you for me baby you are doing well."

@fateema395 stated:

"Idk why I can't looking at those people in the background. What were they thinking."

@soniadare2 reacted:

"Nice dance is this that place looks like asaba..akpu junction or FMC side."

@pharboolurs said:

"I shud just know how to do half of all this dance that u guys do."

@favylove006 said:

"Omoh u try oo u no even shame say people dey look u. Shame no go gree me."

@ladyp9915 added:

"Nice one dear, I can't even do that, God bless ur talent."

Watch the video below:

Young girl dances in front of her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady with an athletic figure has amazed many people online with her dance moves as she performed in front of her house.

Despite the not-so-modern look of the building, the lady danced away regardless. At a point during her performance in a video, she turned, backing her audience. Men who rushed to her comment section asked if they could become her friends.

Dressed in a black jeans and top, the girl held a canned drink in her hand. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of views.

Source: Legit.ng