A cute little boy has stirred massive reactions on social media after giving to an Amapiano beat

In the trending video, the talented boy turned his back on the camera and twisted his body in line with the beat

Reacting to the clip, several netizens expressed their amazement over the little boy's amazing dance talent

A talented little boy has gone viral after showcasing his dance moves on popular app, TikTok.

A video shared via the platform by @thee_thicksihle showed the smart boy dancing and twisting his little waist.

As he danced, he looked back towards the camera and smiled sweetly, adding more vibes and energy to the video.

Social media reactions

Netizens are in awe over the little boy's vibes and talent.

@user7869046830564 remarked:

"Well done son."

@gethastar stated:

"Little man you made my day boy, bless you."

@denis.65 said:

"This pikin too set abeg. Wetin em mama chop before she born am?"

@tsepangsejakem6 said:

"You just got yourself a follower because of this cute little guy."

@soshaliousn stated:

"I'm dead you just made my day boi boi."

@stellalup reacted:

"Wow so cute kid nice move. I will come back to watch if same one like my comments."

@user7949313263628 added:

"He is going to be the terror of 6 counties when he grows up."

Watch the video below:

Little boy dances to Amapiano beat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves. A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans.

Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

@chrissiejay8 wrote: "Great dancer and he has good memory am sure he saw the vid of the challenge. He's a clever boy. Y'all should tell us what y'all eat when you're pregnant because how can a baby memorize these dance moves plssee."

