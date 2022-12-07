A Nigerian lady has gushed over her caring mother-in-law who has shown her love since she married her son

In a heartwarming video, the excited woman welcomed her mother-in-law who brought loads of goodies for her

While sharing the video on TikTok, the young lady revealed that the woman has been nice to her just like her husband

A Nigerian lady identified as Prettysylver1 on TikTok has shared an adorable video of her beautiful mother-in-law.

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her love for the older woman and revealed how nice she has been to her.

In the sweet clip, the mother-in-law arrived at her matrimonial home and they hugged each other passionately.

The lady revealed that the woman has been treating her nicely just the way her son treats her since they got married.

"You people didn't tell me mother-in-laws are this sweet. I love how she loves me. How can someone be this sweet pls? Just like her son", she said.

Social media reactions

@queenzlyn said:

"God don really settle you for this life, my dear keep thanking God."

@oliviadaniels119 wrote:

"They can be o it’s because she accepted you o and you too love her."

@ayesanty21 reacted:

"Exactly my type of mother inlaw oh, she is so loving and caring like her son."

@wealthy_pretty reacted:

"You are very lucky to have a good mother Inlaw."

@joeramsey08 wrote:

"She is good to the woman that is why she is getting the luv back. Some ladies start hating their mother in law before even getting married to her son."

@user8613755284579 added:

"Because you are not a ripper. No pure love from those women."

