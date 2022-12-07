A short video has shown the moment a groom who had a frown on his face refused a man's money vehemently

The groom put up a strong defence when the wedding guest insisted that he must have the same money

Many people who reacted to the video noticed that the currency was spat on before it was given out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video that has gone viral and shared by @somalisnaps has shown a wedding that suddenly turned violent.

While the bride and groom were dancing into their wedding venue, one of the seated guests stood up and sprayed money on the groom.

The wedding guest spat on money before giving it out. Photo source: TikTok/@somalisnaps

Source: UGC

Groom and guest fought

The man who did not like that he plastered the currency on his forehead removed it. A closer look at the video showed the wedding guest spat a bit on the money before giving it out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Seeing that the man had removed it, the man made an energetic effort to return the money to the groom's forehead and a fight broke lose between them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of groom fighting

The video has sparked reactions from those who watched it. While some pointed out that the guest spat on the money first, others noted that it was a culture thing.

_ibrahym_hassan_ said:

"The cameraman had 1 job nd he failed."

tom_mogusu said:

"That's the local leadership forcing him to marry."

nkunimwellington said:

"He spat on the money before putting it in his head, pay attention."

asiyo_fit_belema replied

"@nkunimwellington it's normal to reward bride and groom with money and they stick it by wetting the money by their saliva, this type of culture is common in Ethiopia and Eritrea but these 2 seems to have had beef from before as the groom appears to be annoyed instantly."

ehiglamoure said:

"Y’all commenting didn’t even c what happened i nor sure say nah naija them for deal with that man well he must be his uncle."

arada_official525 said:

"Feel bad the for wife, if he did that in room full of people, can’t imagine in the bedroom."

Couple in virtual wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed a beautiful absentia wedding where both the bride and groom, who are based abroad, could not make it down to Nigeria.

For the traditional wedding ceremony, both families in the country had a hall decorated for the event and guests were connected to the bride and groom through video streaming.

The MC, @joyous_alaga, who was in Nigeria, handled the event. The groom could be seen dressed in an agbada as he danced.

Source: Legit.ng