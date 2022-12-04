A video shared on popular app, TikTok, shows some Nigerians with albinism showing off their catwalking skills

The video shared by @posho_tilly on TikTok showed them catwalking, dancing and vibing ahead of a wedding.

Reacting to the viral video, several netizens penned down encouraging comments to the team

A Nigerian lady with albinism identified as Posho_tilly on TikTok has shared a video of her 'bridal train.'

According to Posho who revealed her wedding was imminent, she wants only those with albinism to be part of her bridal train.

Albinos join bridal train Photo Credit: @posho_tilly/TikTok

A video showed the 'albinos' catwalking and performing their rehearsals ahead of the scheduled date.

Sharing the clip via TikTok, Posho said:

"Rehearsals with my girls for my D-day. So these are my bridal train. They are trying to rehearse for the entrance. Girls let's catwalk."

Social media reactions

@privatenickcarterfuns012 said:

"God forgive me but the last one be like tufiakwa."

@edidiong95 commented:

"The last person should be in charge of sharing drinks."

@rosystorms wrote:

"You guys are doing great. being more expressive with Albinism, I love the growth over the years."

@nwosegreat stated:

"My sister God will bless you for this your video, you are trying to encourage the Abino community. I'm so happy to see this."

@exclusivevendor said:

"Omo den supposed block that last wan for gate make e no enter the event center make something for no spoil."

@sandybae83 noted:

"Please I beg you make una know do am for open field oooooo, make dem see road that day."

@real_ngwa_pikin reacted:

"Let me just assume you people are planning a big skit cos wetin be this?"

@daniellarose051 added:

"wehh papa God. see uncle for back hello helloo. see face wehh i will keep this comment here if smbdy kiss it i will cm for the last part."

Watch the video below:

