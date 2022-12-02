"Looks Like a Club": Smart Man Redesigns His 1 Room with Nice Furniture & Too Much Lighting, Video Goes Viral
- A young man has proudly shown off how he was able to furnish his single-room apartment to his taste
- He shared a video showing the interior of the place, revealing its big bed, wardrobe, television and a TV cabinet
- Social media users hailed his arrangement and management of the space, noting that it looks like a club
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Social media users have reacted to a video showing the lovely interior of a single-room apartment occupied by a young man.
This is after the young man @nbapagez had excitedly shown off his apartment on the social media platform TikTok.
The nine-second clip started with his television area. Spread above and below the television hanging on the wall are cabinets.
Nigerian man blasts music in Shoprite with Bluetooth speaker, security officer intervenes as lady joins him
On the left side stood a fine bed lamp, and a white rack is seen on the right. Wines and sneakers were spotted in the racks, which were placed on both sides of the TV.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
A big bed with a wardrobe by its side stood facing the television area. Netizens noted that the room had too much lighting and likened it to a club.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
tokoni said:
"U need roomie."
KvngDave said:
"Blue light is so underrated."
Ade Celeb said:
"Marry inside and born inside has well."
Skippo said:
"Some people are sleeping under bridge......thank God 4 life."
GhuzMhan said:
"Too much lighting, I hope your own sofa doesn’t electrocute you lol."
Nick said:
"It’s nice Yhyh but where the sneakers dey is kinda ucey."
kobby1234567890 said:
"Too much light bro. it makes your room look like a club."
Man turns his one room to his 'palace'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had transformed his one-room apartment into a beautiful abode.
The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe in a far corner of the room.
Facing the TV cabinet and centre table is a red three-seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. In the short clip, the wall had male kicks on a shelf.
A side of the room had stickers scattered on it in a way that elevated the room's aesthetics. The owner of the apartment really invested a lot in his table and the TV cabinet.
Source: Legit.ng