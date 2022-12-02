A young man has proudly shown off how he was able to furnish his single-room apartment to his taste

He shared a video showing the interior of the place, revealing its big bed, wardrobe, television and a TV cabinet

Social media users hailed his arrangement and management of the space, noting that it looks like a club

Social media users have reacted to a video showing the lovely interior of a single-room apartment occupied by a young man.

This is after the young man @nbapagez had excitedly shown off his apartment on the social media platform TikTok.

People marvelled at his crib. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nbapagez

Source: UGC

The nine-second clip started with his television area. Spread above and below the television hanging on the wall are cabinets.

On the left side stood a fine bed lamp, and a white rack is seen on the right. Wines and sneakers were spotted in the racks, which were placed on both sides of the TV.

A big bed with a wardrobe by its side stood facing the television area. Netizens noted that the room had too much lighting and likened it to a club.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

tokoni said:

"U need roomie."

KvngDave said:

"Blue light is so underrated."

Ade Celeb said:

"Marry inside and born inside has well."

Skippo said:

"Some people are sleeping under bridge......thank God 4 life."

GhuzMhan said:

"Too much lighting, I hope your own sofa doesn’t electrocute you lol."

Nick said:

"It’s nice Yhyh but where the sneakers dey is kinda ucey."

kobby1234567890 said:

"Too much light bro. it makes your room look like a club."

Source: Legit.ng