A Nigerian woman has advised young men to priorotise owning their own house instead of driving big cars

In short video posted by Governorscousin, the woman said living in a rented one room apartment while owning two cars is unwise

The video posted on November 22 has gone viral and inspired a lot of people who stormed the comment section to have a say

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok reactions have trailed the video of a woman who avised young men to strive and build their own houses.

The short inspirational video was posted on the platform by a user named Governorscousin who engaged the woman in a conversation.

The woman said it is not good to live in rent while driving big cars. Photo credit: TikTok/@governorscousin.

Source: UGC

In the 2 minutes 10 seconds video, the woman said she built her own house with a lot of struggles sometime ago.

Woman advises young men to build houss instead of buying cars

She said it is unwise to live in a rented one room apartment while owning fleet of cars so as to impress girls.

According to the woman, young men should look ahead and plan for the future instead of living in rent forever.

In the end, the young man who was talking to her gave her N10k to support her business.

Her submissions have generated heated comments from TikTokers who see a lot of sense in all that she said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@edithorezi said:

"Exactly me and my husband. He wanted to buy me a car in a rented apartment. I nor gree o. I say na land first. Even my friends where laughing at me then."

@Mimi baby E reacted:

"This thing me and my husband did..but ppls was laughing at us.. but today we have our own house in Nigeria. We are moving back home from Europe."

Man builds fine house for his father

Meanwhile, in another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man built a beautiful house for his father and posted the video online.

The young man revealed in the touching video that he started building the house gradually until he finished.

He was however sad that he mother who is now late is not going to live in the beautiful house.

Source: Legit.ng