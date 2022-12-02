A lady has shared her success story in a TikTok video, narrating how she went from a cleaner to being a company owner

The touching video was posted by a lady identified as Tiffany Licious who said she worked both in United Arabs Emirates, UAE and Qatar

24 hours after the video was posted on Thursday, December 2, other TikTokers have joined her celebration in the comment section

The video of a lady who has become a company owner after working for 10 years has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady narrated her touching story in a video she posted on her TikTok handle, Tiffany Licious.

Tiffany started from being a cleaner and now she is a company owner. Photo credit: TikTok/@tiffany_licious.

Source: UGC

She posted the video on Thursday, December 2 and it shows her background and how she came to own a company.

Video of a lady who became a company owner after working as a cleaner

According to the touching story, she started working as a cleaner and then progressed to other higher postions.

She finally became a manager and then progressed to establish a company of her own.

Tiffany said in the video that she has worked both in Qatar and the United Arabs Emirates, UAE.

Some 24 hours after the video went live, it has attracted over 21k likes, more than 610 comments and over 420k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Crazy Girl said:

"Congratulations! This is how it's supposed to be. New comers wants to be on top without any experience in UAE that's why they are crying no jobs."

@fifiengwenya reacted:

"I started as a nanny now im a teacher. Patience!"

@Niñz said:

"Nothing is impossible with Him."

@maggy githu kenya said:

"I will never give up after watching this video. I will trust the process."

@essyluna reacted:

"I have seen you grow into this self-taught woman you are babe. Congratulations and keep soaring higher...Love you."

@ladyq237 said:

"This is the type of stories that inspires me to remain here and keep pushing."

Source: Legit.ng