A Nigerian man has elicited heartwarming reactions among netizens after flaunting his mother online

The excited man shared fine photos of her as he marked the one year anniversary since he relocated her to the Netherlands

Social media users commended the young man for looking after his mother, while others marvelled at her lovely look

Steve Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian man based in the Netherlands has celebrated the one year anniversary of his mother's relocation abroad.

The young man took to TikTok to share nice snaps and a video taken with his mother in the Northwestern Europe country.

He marked one year anniversary since he relocated her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@stevechukwuemeka

Both mother and son were all smiles in most of the pictures they appeared together and looked dapper in their outfits.

Some of the snaps showed his mother carrying his little son on her back as well as her using a stroller.

The country sure looked good on her and many netizens hailed him for relocating her.

Social media reactions

amarachimadudonu said:

"May all responsible mothers eat the fruit of their labour. Our children will always make us proud."

Mseven said:

"In this world you reap what you sow ampa. all mothers should learn from this. take good care of ur kids and you will enjoy in the future."

sandicent19 said:

"Beautiful. God help me I wish to take my mother out of the country too. Istanbul to be precise. I sha don't know how but I trust God."

giftokonkwo878 said:

"Every mother's dream.

"I pray our parents live long to enjoy the fruits of their labour."

OG said:

"Really nice ...same way i felt when my elder bro took our mum to canada ..a strong woman who clearly struggled for us."

