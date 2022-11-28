Instead of residing in brick houses, a 28-year-old single man chose to make his small car his abode

He transformed the whip into a nice small apartment with a toilet, a nice bed, a sort of dining, amongst other parts

According to him, he has been living in cars for the past two years and that he chose to do what makes him happy

A young man has stunned netizens with the lovely interior of his small car which he converted into a small apartment.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 1.5 million views, he explained that he is 28 years of age and is single.

He lives in a car. Photo Credit: TikTok/@solarcampercar

Source: UGC

He said society wants him to buy a house and get married and have kids but he decided to live for free.

The lad's small car apartment has a toilet, a sort of dining and a nice cozy bed. He revealed that it was self-built. His response in the comment section reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I self built it, learned a lot by watching youtube videos."

He added that the world is no longer in the 70's and he is jut doing what makes him happy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Anthony Martinez said:

"Did this when I had to evacuate from a fire, decked out my expedition and I haven’t stopped thinking about going back to that. At a point just might."

Queenhunter45 said:

"Is the way to do it! Smart. Save $ buy a plot of land and build your own house. Get solar panels. Definitely better than paying greedy corporations."

Ryan Rozay said:

"In the 70’s it was an a time we’re you could actually afford to buy a house not so much nowadays."

Cleancoal said:

"Society wants you to buy house, get married and have kids? Seems like society is doing everything it can to make that not happen."

Ace Equality said:

"Wait til you're 38 and you're saying the same exact thing. You'll be a happy man forever. No kids... No wife... No problems."

tomforest722 said:

"I lived in my van for 7 years it was not that bad at all. Better than homeless on the streets . Now I’m a farmer. Retired married, very happy, and saved by God."

Man turns an old spoilt car into a single room apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had turned a small old car into a single apartment.

In a short video shared by @naijaloadedotng capturing its interior, the Beetle turned house has a normal roof over its head, with the car door serving as its doorway.

The small apartment's interior left many awestruck. The car windows were covered with curtains and the driver's seat area was replaced with what appears to be a shelf. The passengers' seat area has in its place a bed and a lengthy seat that has the same material as the bed.

Source: Legit.ng