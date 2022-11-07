After completing work on a beautiful new mansion, a Nigerian man took to TikTok to show it off to the world

Posting a video on Monday, November 7, the man named Monibarry said work on the house project progressed gradually

He said the first thing they did was to buy a land, and then buy sand to commence the build which is now standing and shinning

A man has posted a TikTok video to celebrate the completion of his new house which he said he started 'small small.'

In the now viral clip posted on Monday, November 7, the man identified on the platform as Monibarry said the completion of the house is a dream come true.

The man said the work on his house progressed gradually. Photo credit: TikTok/@monibarry01.

He said in the video that he started the house gradually as he first bough a parcel of land.

After the land was, purchased, the building proceeded to the next stage which was the buying sand.

Today, the house is standing as a magnificent beauty. Monibarry said he gives glory to to God, confessing that he is overwhelmed.

The interiors of the fine house has stunned many TikTok users who stormed to the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@GozzyNation said:

"I tap from your grace bro."

@darqueJoyner reacted:

"When someone is doing well let’s say they are … you’ve done well boss and you’re still doing well."

@emini_Mullar said:

"Can I ask how many months to complete this beauty?"

@adex_smithjr reacted:

"This motivating me this Monday morning."

@eniolayetunde346 commented:

"Congratulations to your new house. God bless you more."

@Azaman590 said:

"Congratulations bro, I tap from your grace."

@sharon2001ice1 said:

"Congrat dear wish you more wins I tap from your blessings ."

@BadmusXc reacted:

"Wow! I’m also getting there insha Allah."

@Kemzy reacted:

"Congratulations on your new new house. Beautiful."

Nigerian man gifts his parents a new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man built a nice house for her parents.

He said it took him a long time to achieve but he never gave up and kept his dreams alive.

His dreams finally came true and he stormed Twitter to share and inspire many people.

