A Florida man, Scott Clyne, has been making headlines after diving into an ocean in the presence of eyewitnesses

Scott Clyne was proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the ocean when the engagement ring dropped

The brave man quickly jumped into the ocean, brought out the ring, and continued his proposal on the boat

A Florida man, Scott Clyne, became a sensation over his brave action after his proposal ring fell into an ocean.

Clyne of Sarasota, Florida, in the United States of America, shared a video of the moment he proposed to the love of his life in the middle of an ocean.

Man dives into ocean to retrieve engagement ring Photo Credit: @Scott Clyne

Clyde exhibits bravery

Clyne and his lover, Suzie Tucker, stretched out their arms as they stood on a boat, with him getting ready to pop the question.

However, as he brought out the ring, it fell into the water, but Clyde couldn't let go of it. He jumped into the ocean and was able to save the ring from being swallowed up by the water.

After taking the courageous action, he got back on the boat and proposed to his lover.

Social media reactions

Dana Gordon said:

"If she would have said no you could have thrown her in after. Glad it worked out though and congrats to both of you."

James Cory wrote:

"I love you bro and so happy for you but you need better hands and sea legs lol."

Chelsea Lauer commented:

"Omggggggggg. I love you guys so much and am so happy for you! I'm assuming of course, that Suzie said yes after this debacle."

Ryan Zimmerman commented:

"That’s some happily ever after type stuff right there Bro! That save was unreal! Congratulations on the engagement."

Jen Beasley added:

"This was so fun to be apart of! Love being there for life’s big and hilarious moments together. We love you!"

Watch the video below:

Man swims inside ocean to prove love for his woman

