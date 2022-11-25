A young lady has been left heartbroken after she reunited with her dad who went abroad in a sad manner

Her dad passed away at age 40 in an undisclosed country and his body was sent to her in a coffin

She arrived at the airport with sadness to see her late dad and couldn't believe her eyes that he is no more

A young lady identified as Jahnelle Hart has become fatherless following the passing away of her beloved dad.

In a heartbreaking TikTok video, the young lady drove to the airport to receive his corpse from abroad.

She drove to the airport to receive the corpse. Photo Credit: TikTok/@esyde_76

Her dad identified as Donnavan Hart died at the age of 40 under undisclosed circumstances.

Jahnelle lamented that the way she received him was not the way she had wanted.

A subsequent video she shared showed some persons digging the grave where he is to be buried and afterwards Donnavan was laid to rest.

Social media reactions

Alecia Martin-Beecher said:

"Deepest condolences to you and your family. try to stay strong for one another."

NanaJnrs said:

"Sorry for ur lost... May the good Lord comfort you and the entire family... it's well dear."

janaford2008 said:

"My sis ex dad died in another country. To ship him back was pricey. So they cremated him & bought him back over."

Nuako-Donkor Kwame said:

"I know how you feel. I went through this in April and watching this is bringing tears to my eyes. Sorry you had to go through this."

adinamclean302 said:

"Condolences to you and your families friends and loved ones near nd far in this time of breavement.....stay strong."

CeCe said:

''Work at the airport and it's so scary to handle these documents like no one should ever go through this. my condolences."

