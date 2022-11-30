A beautiful little girl lost control of herself after seeing a big neatly placed ice cream statue along the road

The funny girl who was walking with her mother ran off to hug and have a taste of the ice cream statue

In the trending clip, the girl's mother acted really fast and stopped her daughter from licking the statue

A hilarious little girl created a scene after bumping into a huge statue of an ice cream on the road.

While walking with her mother, the little girl spotted a huge ice cream statue and she thought it was real.

Little girl licks ice cream statue Photo Credit: @mufastundeednut

Source: Instagram

She ran off her mother's side immediately and grabbed the statue which was way bigger and taller than her.

After grabbing it, she brought out her tongue in an attempt to lick the statue. The sculpture sure did a great job as the statue looked so real.

Fortunately, the little girl's mother acted so fast and was able to stop her daughter from the act.

Social media reactions

Watch the video below:

Driver surprises little girl with ice cream cupcakes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for most children, a birthday is the highlight of the year and they count down the days well in advance. Emma Paternoster's sixth birthday was on the horizon, but she would be forced to celebrate without festivities or friends due to the lockdown in the United States.

A delivery driver, Jodan Price had never met Emma previously but learnt that it was her birthday. Determined to make the day special, Jodan drove to a Dairy Queen store and purchased four ice-cream cupcakes.

He handed the sweet treat to her on her birthday and the magical moment was caught on camera. Emma's mother, Liz, couldn't thank Jodan properly initially and tried valiantly to track him down.

Source: Legit.ng