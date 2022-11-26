A little girl has been hailed on social media for demonstrating determination in the face of challenges

Instead of complaining and doing nothing over not having iron, she resorted to ironing her school uniform with a plate

A video of her happily straightening her school uniform with the stainless plate has gone viral online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a little girl ironing her school uniform with a stainless plate has sent social media into a frenzy.

A young man identified as Kalroze Reigns shared the touching video on TikTok, describing the girl as a legend of ironing.

She ironed her uniform with a plate. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kalroze

Source: UGC

In the clip, the kid spread out her school uniform on a piece of clothing and fetched the hot plate with care.

She had to hold the plate with two small pieces of clothing due to its hotness. Carefully, she placed the hot plate on the surface of the uniform as in iron, smoothening it in the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wore an infectious smile as she ironed her uniform. It was observed that something that looks like coal was inside the plate, but this could not be confirmed as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

onojeharhojeremia said:

"Love this back in my days I'm the most dollard in the class but my uniform always clean and straight."

Possyjuu said:

"Where she is May the goodness and the grace of God locate her to be a great person in the future....Amen."

Ebenezer Forson Ateega said:

"This is how I came through . I thank my God and all who came my way."

constanceasiamah2 said:

"We do all this things for school, but they will not teach us the correct thing, like how to create something, but after all this they tell u find X.."

kwame_R said:

"This is a clear case of "no room for complaints". Use what is available to achieve the results you need, even when it's not 100%. Big ups hustlers..."

Tanyu said:

'The spirit of success must locate her and her story will be so beautiful."

espensivegh said:

"I have done this before but today God has been so good to me.i bought my own fresh Electric iron and people are borrowing from me to iron their clothes."

Little girl spotted using ATM light to do her homework

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was spotted using an ATM light to do her homework.

Matthew said he spotted the little girl identified simply as Dele at the ATM gallery of a bank along Yaba Road in Ondo state. The man stated that he respects her determination to make it in life.

He also noted that he wants the post to go viral, and he got his wish. After the post went viral, it was spotted by the bank. The Nigerian bank reacted, stating that Dele's determination to study is inspiring. The bank also announced that it would offer support to Dele in any way if she is found.

Source: Legit.ng