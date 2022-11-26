A village teacher put a smile on the face of her poor student by reason of her kind gesture to the girl

The said student appeared to be from a poor home and wore torn uniform to school until her teacher stepped in

She was not only given a new school uniform but was blessed with a new pair of shoes and a bag

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have praised a village teacher for helping her poor student who wore a torn uniform to school.

The teacher had shared a video on TikTok of the student named Sandra in the pitiable school wear as she presented her to her potential viewers.

The girl was given a new school uniform. Photo Credit: TikTok/@fav_village_teacher

Source: UGC

The next scene that followed the clip showed Sandra in a new school uniform with a smile on her face.

Sandra has had a new pair of shoes as well as a school bag. The excited kid posed before the camera like an upcoming model as she flaunted the new items her teacher blessed her with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The short video has received over 28k likes as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

midey said:

"This was me in my primary sch but I Thankgod 4life."

Zigoo said:

"This was me in sec school, before my classmate dash me one of her uniform. May God bless her for me."

Khumbu’s World said:

"I am happy to see my daughter in Channel shoes and new uniform and book bag."

ADEPA _VERA said:

"The way this one is long derhh till u finish school oo thanks for ur God work God bless u."

Candy said:

"Is there no a way pipo cn help without disgracing others lik this. I mean help secretly."

Aj Biden said:

"Thank you so much dear may Almighty Lord Bless you."

Teacher gives village girls okada, uniforms and shoes for school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind teacher had transformed the lives of t*wo village girls.

Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo, provided t*wo girls with new uniforms, bags, and sneakers to start schooling.

Teacher Kwadwo, who doubles as a comedian, fulfilled a promise he made to the girls' parents when he first visited them in their village.

Maabena and her big sister had not enrolled in school when he arrived in the village, and he made it his mission to provide them with the necessary educational items to start school.

He also presented a brand new motorbike to the family to help transport the children to school to prevent them from crossing a stream if they go on foot.

Source: Legit.ng