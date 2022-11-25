Graduation days in school are usually outstanding and some students definitely made sure to leave a mark with their 'doings'.

Several videos displayed on TikTok showed graduates arriving at school in luxury cars and convoys on their graduation day

One of the graduates, a lady, arrived at the venue in a convoy with hefty guards for protection.

Legit.ng in this article, presents three graduates who displayed wealth on their graduation day.

1. Lady uses long convoy as she graduates from school

A Nigerian lady identified as Ogah Anita on TikTok posted a clip via her account to reveal the big celebration party she threw for her graduation. In the heartwarming clip, the happy lady was spotted in an expensive whip as she showed off a long convoy.

At one point in the video, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

She also flashed a big bundle of money. The end part of the video further showed her in a club spraying money as she partied hard.

2. Mum brings daughter in convoy on her graduation

A young girl caused a scene at her secondary school as she arrived for her graduation like a queen.

Her proud mother decided to make her daughter's day special by making her arrive in a convoy of costly cars.

As the convoy arrived at the function, students in the stands went wild with excitement. The girl stepped out in a suit from one of the cars and opened the door for her date in another car.

On why she made her daughter show up in such a grand manner, the mum said she did it so that her girl can continue to be humble and respectful.

3. Man sprays N2 million cash during graduation in US

A man, Metro Marrs, pulled off a stunt that would probably have got him a pat on the back in other climes.

At his graduation ceremony in Atlanta, the man threw $5000 (N2,056,250) cash in the air and continued doing so despite authorities trying to stop him.

His blatant disobedience got him arrested and detained by the police. A video of the act has since gone viral on Twitter.

HipHopWired which gathered that the money was more than $5000 (N2,056,250) quoted the young rapper as saying that he only wanted to create memories.

