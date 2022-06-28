A secondary school girl showed up for her school's farewell matric in a convoy of expensive whips

In a trending video, students couldn't stop screaming as the girl arrived and stepped out in a suit from one of the cars

Her proud mother who shared the clip has revealed that she was responsible for the convoy idea and explained why

A girl caused a huge stir at her secondary school as she arrived for her farewell matric like a queen.

A farewell matric is a final formal function secondary schools hold and is often followed by parties. Each school usually has its own dance and pupils usually come with a date and wear expensive suits and dresses.

Her mum was behind it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officerbae

Source: UGC

A mum made her daughter's own special by making her arrive in a convoy of costly cars.

The cute moment was shared by the mum on TikTok and got many talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As the convoy arrived at the function, students in the stands went wild with excitement. The girl stepped out in a suit from one of the cars and opened the door for her date in another car.

On why she made her daughter show up in such a grand manner, the mum said she did it so that her girl can continue to be humble and respectful.

"Wow yesterday was a proud moment for me did all of that jst for her continue being humble and respectful as you are Tk the sky is the limit my baby♥," the mum had captioned the video.

It was not clear the school and country it happened in as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Winniemalu said:

"I would definitely do this for my daughter,,unfortunately she was 2020 matric Klaas and covid,,I'm so proud of you mummy."

Lizelle said:

"Wow!! Wow!! Flipping awesome. The vibe,this is a entrance to remember. I would love to do this for my daugter one day. I am actually in tears bro. Wow."

Noni the Boss Lady said:

"Every responsible parent dream of this day poor or wealthy.... So don't blame the mom for going all out for her kids... Well done mom!!"

Rich Cabal Fx said:

"She is a star out shining her fellows, May her final results follow suit. God keep on blessing her and her parents."

zamo_ngunezi said:

"This was beautiful and appropriating.....unfortunately for those kids who come from poor families, pressure is too high to their parents."

Oghara polytechnic students use convoy to celebrate graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oghara polytechnic students had celebrated their graduation with a convoy of expensive cars.

Instead of signing out quietly, the students wowed many with the loud show they put up.

In the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, the students were seen moving in a convoy of expensive cars. Sirens could be heard blo*wing and attracting the attention of residents of the town. A voice could be heard in the video saying:

"Na graduation o! your school get level?"

Source: Legit.ng